Anderson Co. P.A.W.S to official birthday of rescue dogs

The animal shelter is waiving adoption fees during this time
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a birthday celebration paw-ty for all rescue dogs.

Anderson County P.A.W.S is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in partnership with Baby Doge to celebrate Dogust first, the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.

Celebrations are being hosted in more than 50 Animal League America’s shelter partners across the country.

The celebration will last from August 1 through August 6.

During this time, Anderson County P.A.W.S is waiving adoption fees on all animals.

P.A.W.S is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

12-hour comedy marathon
12-hour comedy marathon
Bans Off Our Bodies rally
Bans Off Our Bodies protest
Crash involving SC trooper
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
Crime down in Buncombe Co.
Crime down in Buncombe Co.
Deputies shut down park
Deputies shut down Conestee Park