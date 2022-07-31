August starts hot and muggy, more storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours, showers and storms will be continuing in the mountains and western NC, and local flooding is possible, but widespread flash flooding isn’t expected. Lows will be in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

On Monday, we start the month of August with the a similar weather pattern. Showers and storms will break out across the mountains, then spread into the Upstate into the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds could accompany some storms. Highs will be near 90 in the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains. The rain and storms taper off Monday night with lows in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.

For the rest of the week showers and storms become more isolated, with hot and humid conditions continuing. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s for the Upstate with upper 80s in the mountains.

The tropics remain quiet, with no activity expected for the next 48 hours.

