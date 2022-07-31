Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office releases mid-year crime statistics for 2022

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released the crime statistics from January 1 to June 20, 2022.

Deputies noted that the statistics showed that property crimes decreased this year compared to the first half of 2021. In total, Breaking and Enterings were down 24%, Larceny/Thefts were down 20%, and Stolen Property was down 28%.

According to deputies, the statistics also showed that assaults were up 10% this year.

Following the release of these stats, Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said, “Thank you to all of our Enforcement and Detention personnel at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and a job well done,”

Here is a look at all of the numbers from the Sheriff’s Office.

CRIME20212022
Arson1013
Assault430476
Breaking & Entering208157
Counterfeiting65
Drug/Narcotics223199
Embezzlement65
Extortion54
Fraud182185
Homicide12
Kidnapping67
Larceny/Theft532422
MV Theft140106
Pornography3022
Prostitution01
Robbery66
Sex Offense, Forcible1915
Sex Offense, Nonforcible62
Stolen Property6446
Vandalism152133
Weapon Law Violation2342

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(AP)
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
Six-month anniversary of the disappearance of Alexis Ware
Six-month anniversary of the disappearance of Alexis Ware
Triumph soccer team hosts tailgate
Triumph soccer team hosts tailgate
Man charged in officer-involved shooting
Man charged in officer-involved shooting