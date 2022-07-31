Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office releases mid-year crime statistics for 2022

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released the crime statistics from January 1 to June 20, 2022.

Deputies noted that the statistics showed that property crimes decreased this year compared to the first half of 2021. In total, Breaking and Enterings were down 24%, Larceny/Thefts were down 20%, and Stolen Property was down 28%.

According to deputies, the statistics also showed that assaults were up 10% this year.

Following the release of these stats, Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said, “Thank you to all of our Enforcement and Detention personnel at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and a job well done,”

Here is a look at all of the numbers from the Sheriff’s Office.

CRIME 2021 2022 Arson 10 13 Assault 430 476 Breaking & Entering 208 157 Counterfeiting 6 5 Drug/Narcotics 223 199 Embezzlement 6 5 Extortion 5 4 Fraud 182 185 Homicide 1 2 Kidnapping 6 7 Larceny/Theft 532 422 MV Theft 140 106 Pornography 30 22 Prostitution 0 1 Robbery 6 6 Sex Offense, Forcible 19 15 Sex Offense, Nonforcible 6 2 Stolen Property 64 46 Vandalism 152 133 Weapon Law Violation 23 42

