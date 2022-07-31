Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office releases mid-year crime statistics for 2022
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released the crime statistics from January 1 to June 20, 2022.
Deputies noted that the statistics showed that property crimes decreased this year compared to the first half of 2021. In total, Breaking and Enterings were down 24%, Larceny/Thefts were down 20%, and Stolen Property was down 28%.
According to deputies, the statistics also showed that assaults were up 10% this year.
Following the release of these stats, Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said, “Thank you to all of our Enforcement and Detention personnel at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and a job well done,”
Here is a look at all of the numbers from the Sheriff’s Office.
|CRIME
|2021
|2022
|Arson
|10
|13
|Assault
|430
|476
|Breaking & Entering
|208
|157
|Counterfeiting
|6
|5
|Drug/Narcotics
|223
|199
|Embezzlement
|6
|5
|Extortion
|5
|4
|Fraud
|182
|185
|Homicide
|1
|2
|Kidnapping
|6
|7
|Larceny/Theft
|532
|422
|MV Theft
|140
|106
|Pornography
|30
|22
|Prostitution
|0
|1
|Robbery
|6
|6
|Sex Offense, Forcible
|19
|15
|Sex Offense, Nonforcible
|6
|2
|Stolen Property
|64
|46
|Vandalism
|152
|133
|Weapon Law Violation
|23
|42
