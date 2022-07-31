Conestee Park closes as police search for missing person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that Conestee Park is temporarily closed as deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office search for a missing person.

Greenville County dispatch said the missing person could be armed so people are asked to avoid the area as they look for them.

Officers did not release any information about the suspect or the search. We will update this story as they release more details.

