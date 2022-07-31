Cyclists end 3,000-mile journey for charity in Surfside Beach

By Natasha Laguerre
Jul. 31, 2022
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of five cyclists overcame heat and hills across the country to finish a long journey in the Grand Strand on Saturday.

The 3,000-mile trek, which began in California, ended in Surfside Beach in support of the Ashley G. Foundation. The organization helps children and teens battling lymphoma, as well as their families.

The cyclists had to overcome a number of other challenges as well, from flat tires to even being chased by dogs.

But they said it was all worth it.

James Brown is one of the riders who did the journey and explained that he wanted to give it his all to support the foundation.

He also has a personal connection to the cause, having known the foundation’s namesake, Ashley Gaines.

“You just felt close to her she has a vibrant personality. She was taken from, and she is still alive with us,” said Brown.

Gaines passed away in 2018 after a battle with lymphoma.

The Ashley G. Foundation started in 2008 with the goal of educating the public about symptoms, treatment and care of children and teens with lymphoma. It also aims to fund research for treatment and to assist patients.

During Brown’s journey, he said he lost sight of Ashley.

“This ride has been pretty hard. Is one of the hardest rides I’ve done. but it is part of it. If we are going to do this, we are going to try doing something positive,” said Brown.

Since the foundation started, it’s raised around $800,000 to help kids.

While this was the last bike ride supporting the foundation, organizers say they’re looking for other ways to raise money to continue their mission.

