Early morning earthquake felt Sunday

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday.

A 1.84 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin at around 1:24 a.m. It had a depth of roughly a half mile below the surface located 3 miles to the east south east of the city.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.