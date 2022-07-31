Hundreds of flights delayed coming in and out of Charlotte on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Sunday.

According to Flight Aware, more than 270 flights had been delayed that were leaving Charlotte, with more than 200 additional flights facing delays coming into Charlotte.

In addition, about 40 flights leaving Charlotte were canceled, and 60 more scheduled to come into Charlotte were canceled.

Of the flights impacted, the vast majority involve American Airlines or one of its three subsidiaries, Envoy Air, Piedmont Airlines and PSA Airlines.

Across the country, more than 4,700 flights coming into, leaving, or traveling within the United States have been delayed on Sunday. Nearly 500 more have been canceled.

