SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies say the trooper witnessed a black four-door sedan traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop.

When the vehicle did not stop, the trooper performed a pit maneuver, deputies say.

This caused minimal cosmetic damage to the trooper’s vehicle as well as damage to the passenger wheel well and the passenger rear side panel on the sedan.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay with Fox Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.