Six-month anniversary of the disappearance of Alexis Ware

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Alexis Ware held a balloon release at the location where she was last seen in honor of the six-month anniversary of her disappearance.

Family and friends gathered at the 7-eleven on Hwy. 29, the location Ware went missing back in January, in Anderson

The group says they are not losing hope and believe one day they will have closure.

“Because at the end of the day, what’s important is bringing this angel home to her family, to you guys. So let’s keep that faith. Let’s keep pushing, keep uplifting each other,” said Bruce Wilson of Fighting in Justice Together. “That’s what it’s about.”

Family members say they are also pushing the FBI to announce a reward for information about the case.

