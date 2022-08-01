3 Upstate teens arrested after leading police in stolen car, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three teens were arrested for leading police on a pursuit overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police said just after midnight, an officer located a stolen vehicle on Greenacre Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and that’s when the pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, police said the driver turned onto a dead-end street and the pursuit ended. The suspects fled from the car on foot but were quickly taken into custody by officers.

The department mentioned two AR pistol grip plastic firearms and a handgun were found during a search of the car.

The three suspects, ages 15, 15, and 16, were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, interfering with a police officer, failure to stop for blue lights, and reckless driving.

