Angelina Jolie’s daughter to attend Spelman College

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Angelina Jolie’s daughter is attending Spelman College in Atlanta this fall.

Jolie took to Instagram to announce Zahara’s enrollment at Spelman.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.