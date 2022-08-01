Angelina Jolie’s daughter to attend Spelman College

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, from left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at Variety's Power of Women: Los...
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, from left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at Variety's Power of Women: Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Associated Press)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Angelina Jolie’s daughter is attending Spelman College in Atlanta this fall.

Jolie took to Instagram to announce Zahara’s enrollment at Spelman.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Angelina Jolie

