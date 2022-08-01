Braves sign Austin Riley to 10-year, $212 million contract

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million. The deal runs through the 2032 season, with a club option worth $20 million for 2023.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of one of the best years of his young career. He’s currently hitting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. Riley was named to his first All-Star team this season.

This comes off a 2021 season where Riley finished seventh in the National League MVP award voting. He hit .303 with 33 home runs and 107 RBI. Riley won his first Silver Slugger award and was selected to the All-MLB First Team.

Riley was a vital cog in the Braves recent World Series Championship. He hit two home runs in the post season, including three RBI in the Braves fourth World Series title.

Back in 2015, the Braves selected Riley with the 41st overall pick in the MLB Draft out of DeSoto Central High School in Southhaven, Miss.

