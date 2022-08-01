Deputies work with Greenville Co. Schools to host active shooter training

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced that they’re working with Greenville County Schools (GCS) to host active shooter training to prepare law enforcement and educators for any significant danger.

During the two-day event, deputies said they’ll train with around 250 educators from Greenville County Schools and School Resource Officers from Greenville, Greer, Fountain Inn, Mauldin, Travelers Rest, and Anderson City Police Departments. Greenville County EMS and Fire Departments from Piedmont Park, Taylors, and Wade Hampton will also participate in the training.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said, “I grew up here, went to school in this district and had children who attended school in this district. While I have never experienced the type of violence that we are seeing in schools around the country today, I do understand we live in a different age now, and we, as first responders, must have the upper hand and remain prepared. We achieve that through continuing our education and training like we will be participating in during this event. I want to reiterate to every parent here in Greenville County that I promise we will continue making the safety and security of your children the priority of our responsibilities as law enforcement officers.”

According to deputies, everyone at the training will get educational material on the warning signs of potential violence, protocols for emergency events, wound care and scenarios that could take place. In addition to this material, everyone will also take part in training scenarios that could happen during an emergency.

Greenville County Schools Superintendent Royster reiterates, “Greenville County Schools co-developed extensive emergency response plans and started training with law enforcement almost 15 years ago. We are grateful to Sheriff Lewis, our SROs and all of our law enforcement agencies for coming alongside us to ensure we are prepared as we continue to prioritize the safety of our staff and students each and every day. While it is absolutely necessary for all of us to be prepared to protect our students and staff in a worst-case scenario, school is still one of the safest places for a school-age child to be, and we are committed to maintaining a safe environment where students can focus on learning.”

