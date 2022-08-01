Dorman High’s Markee Anderson uses syrup to commit to South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A table sat at the front of Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg. On the table sat four bottles.

Of maple syrup. Each bottle had a different college logo printed on them. Clemson, North Carolina, LSU and South Carolina.

Behind the bottles sat Markee Anderson and his family. He was about to make the biggest decision of his life.

“And with that being said, I’ll be spending my next four years to.” Markee Anderson, Dorman High offensive lineman said.

He looked through the bottles. Wrapped his fingers around one and poured the syrup onto freshly made pancakes.

“Go Cocks.” Anderson said.

Anderson picks the Gamecocks!@DormanFootball 4-star tackle Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) grabbed the South Carolina syrup bottle and doused his pancake, announcing his commitment to @GamecockFB. #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/En5mgUvXBE — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) July 31, 2022

As the maple syrup poured out - with a Gamecock proudly adorning the bottle - Markee became a South Carolina Athlete.

“Relieved,” Anderson said. “Excited.”

The idea for pancakes came from Markee’s dad.

“Kind of was a last minute decision,” Anderson said. “We were kind of scrambling around trying to get all our things worked out, but I think it turned out pretty good.”

“I wanted some pancakes, it was early that morning and we were at the beach,” Lance Robinson, Markee’s father, said. “So I was like you know what? Let’s put the pancake thing in your commitment because you know you’re an offensive lineman, so it can all go together.”

“The idea just stuck with everybody and I liked it a lot so we just went with it.”

The four-star offensive lineman told coach Shane Beamer on Wednesday he intended to sign with South Carolina. It was the family atmosphere that made the difference.

“What stuck out to me and my family was the love,” Tawana Robinson, Markee’s mother, said. “I mean they showed us so much love at Carolina.”

“Genuine love. That’s all I can really say,” Anderson said. “Because they just showed the most love and the most respect. Anytime I’m down there, they always take good care of me and my family.”

He’s ready to get started and make an impact.

“I know I’m going to be getting great coaching and I’m going to be around a lot of great players and I’m just excited.” Anderson said.

Markee Anderson will graduate early in order to join the Gamecocks team in the Spring of 2023. In the meantime, Anderson is focused on the upcoming high school football season. He says he’s “100 percent” confident Dorman High will win a state title.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.