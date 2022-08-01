Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As search and recovery efforts continue following devastating flooding in Kentucky, here are ways FOX Carolina viewers can help.

On Monday, the death toll from the flooding surpassed 30 victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is one of the medical facilities helping many impacted in the area. They are taking monetary donations online.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

12-hour comedy marathon
12-hour comedy marathon
Appalachia Rises
Appalachia Rises: FOX Carolina viewers help victims of eastern KY flooding
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
Crystal Rogers
Missing woman from Salem found safe, deputies say