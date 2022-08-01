Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As search and recovery efforts continue following devastating flooding in Kentucky, here are ways FOX Carolina viewers can help.

On Monday, the death toll from the flooding surpassed 30 victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is one of the medical facilities helping many impacted in the area. They are taking monetary donations online.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

