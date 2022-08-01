Gaffney man sentenced after confessing to sexually assaulting child

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Gaffney man was sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators said the mother of a 13-year-old girl reported the crime in January 2018. According to the victim’s mother, the assaults occurred on multiple occasions over a three-year period.

Michael O’Neal Armstrong was sentenced to 20 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The solicitor’s office said Armstrong has prior criminal convictions for receving stolen goods and a parole revocation.

