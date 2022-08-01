LIVE: Joe Cunningham holds campaign kickoff event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is holding a campaign kickoff event in Greenville on Monday where he will formally announce his selection for lieutenant governor.

Cunningham confirmed to the Associated Press prior to the event that he has chosen Tally Parham Casey as his running mate.

Casey, a Greenville native, is a civil litigator and former fighter pilot.

Cunningham is expected to introduce Casey at the Greenville Convention Center at 5:30 p.m.

The pair will face incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette in the general election in November.

