LIVE: Joe Cunningham holds campaign kickoff event in Greenville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is holding a campaign kickoff event in Greenville on Monday where he will formally announce his selection for lieutenant governor.

Cunningham confirmed to the Associated Press prior to the event that he has chosen Tally Parham Casey as his running mate.

Casey, a Greenville native, is a civil litigator and former fighter pilot.

Cunningham is expected to introduce Casey at the Greenville Convention Center at 5:30 p.m.

The pair will face incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette in the general election in November.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020.
Roe overturn sparks fears same-sex marriage protection could be repealed too
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates