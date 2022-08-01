New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office.

The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber (NBR) for thermal acoustic products utilized in HVAC-R systems, mechanical applications, transport, packaging and more.

“After a careful selection of several locations, we have found our home in Abbeville, South Carolina,” said Aerofoam USA president Alex Huis. “We feel confident that from Abbeville, we will be able to serve our diverse customer base in mainland USA, Latin America and Canada. We are also confident that we will be able to offer meaningful jobs to motivated individuals that come from in and around Abbeville. We are excited to become a dedicated part of the community, and we are thankful to South Carolina and Abbeville County for the support and opportunity.”

The company expects operations to be online by May 2023.

Anyone interested in joining the Aerofoam USA team should visit the company’s website here.

