SCHP: Pedestrian hit by car in Union Monday morning

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in Union.

The crash happened at 7:41 a.m. along Thompson Boulevard near Rice Avenue, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol is reporting injuries but at this time, we don’t know how many people are hurt and the extent of their injuries.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

