SCHP: Driver dies in crash after running into dump truck

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead following a crash in Fountain Inn Monday morning.

At 8:47 a.m., a car was heading north on Fairview Road when they crossed over the center line and hit a dump truck on the driver’s side, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol said there were two men in the dump truck at the time of the crash. The driver was not injured, however, the passenger was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene and has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Greenville PD looking for witnesses after deadly birthday party shooting

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.