Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9218 Parkway Road in Balsam Grove, North Carolina. He drives a 2018 Silver or Tan Ford Focus with a North Carolina license plate that reads: DLV2822.

At this time, officials say his destination is unknown however credit cards were used in Landrum, South Carolina and Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

Menown is described as six foot tall and weighs 200 pounds with short grey hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Kenneth Menown might be is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3188.

