Suspects from 2010 homicide taken into custody in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced that two suspects from a 2010 homicide case were taken into custody in Greenville County On Sunday.

Deputies said their investigation began in early February 2010 when the victim, 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas, was reported missing by her mother. Sadly, Clerici was found dead with a gunshot wound in a culvert east of Augusta, Kansas, a few days later. They added that Clerici’s car was found in Wichita in June 2010.

In 2010, Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey asked investigators to take another look at the case. During their second investigation, deputies found new information that led them to other interviews and evidence.

On July 31, 2022, investigators came to South Caroline and worked with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department to take the suspects into custody.

Deputies identified the suspects as 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez. Both suspects were located in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and booked into the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they will later be taken back to Sedgwick County, Kansas, where they will be charged for the shooting.

