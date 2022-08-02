Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County.

Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.

The Greenville superstore will be 15,000 square feet with a 32-tap growler station and cigar humidor. Bottles Beverage Superstore says they will stock approximately five thousand wines, three thousand spirits and two thousand domestic beers.

Bottles also serves restaurants and bars.

“We look forward to being a part of the Greenville community and introducing our new neighbors to our unique way of serving customers,” said managing partner George McLaughlin. “With our roots in the hospitality industry, we are committed to providing an amazing customer experience through our awesome friendly and knowledgeable associates.”

