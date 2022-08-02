Burglary leads to arrest of 4 in Laurens County

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said four men are in custody after a burglary investigation.

Deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Charlottes Road on July 24. Two days later, they were called back to another burglary at the same location that was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras.

While investigating, deputies recovered a stolen golf cart from a separate case and a motorcycle that had been stripped.

According to deputies, the following suspects were charged:

- Tyler Dean McCarson of Clinton: Burglary 2nd

- Zachary William Marler of Laurens: Trespassing, Burglary 2nd, Petit Larceny $2,000 or less

-Kevin Grant Jarnagin of Union: Burglary 1st, two counts of Grand Larceny, Malicious Injury to Property, and RSG/Chop Shop. Jarnagin was also charged with Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Habitual Traffic Offender (DUS), Driving Under Suspension, and Improper Use of License Plate by Clinton Police Department.

-Eric Justin Goforth of Clinton: Receiving Stolen Goods, and two counts of RSG/Chop Shop

