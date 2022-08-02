Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership in February.

Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and Grand Larceny. He is currently in custody in Shelby County, Alabama, for unrelated charges.

According to deputies, Pearch allegedly broke into a building at Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on February 28 and stole a 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat valued at $105,000.

Earlier this year, the Sheriff’s Office sent a news release asking for the public’s help finding vehicles stolen from the dealership. A black 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 and a white 2021 Dodge Charger were also stolen on February 28, 2022.

The Dodge Ram pickup was later found on the side of the road on the morning of February 28. The Dodge Durango Hellcat was recovered in a parking lot in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, July 7.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers at www.oconeescrimestoppers.com.

