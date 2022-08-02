Deputies: Oconee Co. man admitted to inappropriately touching child

Donald Kevin Earle
Donald Kevin Earle(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center after deputies say he admitted to a child sex crime.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday after deputies say 56-year-old Donald Kevin Earle stated he touched a child inappropriately.

They determined the inappropriate contact occurred between April and August, according to deputies.

Earle is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was denied bond.

