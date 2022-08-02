Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning.

The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.

USGS said this earthquake was 6.3 miles southeast of Boone, North Carolina and 150.9 miles away from Columbia, South Carolina.

MORE NEWS: Suspect killed by deputies following alleged triple homicide in NC

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School lunch ideas
School lunch ideas
Suspects charged in 2010 homicide
Suspect from 2010 homicide arrested in Upstate
Local ministry helps Kentucky flood victims
Upstate ministry helps Kentucky flood victims
Nightly forecast July 2, 2022
Warm temperatures and humidity return