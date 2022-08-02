Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

This statement comes days after four men were charged by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for “extremely disturbing” videos surfaced. Depuites said the videos showed the suspects brutally beating homeless people over the course of nine months.

PREVIOUSLY: GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are still investigating this case and believe that more potential victims may be out there.

Anyone with information regarding these attacks is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.