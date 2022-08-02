Law enforcement agencies host National Night Out events to connect with communities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law Enforcement agencies across the area are hosting events for National Night Out, a community-building campaign to build the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Here is a look at some of the events happening tonight!

GREER POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Greer Police Department is hosting events at multiple locations in Greer. According to the department, there will be giveaways, food and drinks at each place.

Lt. Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department said, “The Greer Police Department firmly believes that Policing is a Partnership and this event helps us get to know our citizens better and establish new relationships with those in our communities.”

The events will be held at the following locations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 2, 2022.

Needmore Recreation Center, 202 Canteen Avenue, Greer, SC

O’Neal Village, 1 O’Neal Village Avenue, Greer, SC

B.P. Edwards Neighborhood Park, Sunnyside Drive, Greer, SC

The Residence at Century Park, 3000 Daventry Circle, Greer, SC

Greer Cultural Arts Center, 100 Davis Avenue, Greer, SC

EASLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Easley Police Department is hosting their Nation Night Out event at the JB “Red” Owens sports complex, located at 111 Walkers Way, Easley, SC. The event will happen from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Officer said they plan to set up at the bottom of the parking lot in front of the picnic shelter. According to officers, there will be food, games, inflatables, demonstrations and more!

The Police Department is also working with the Senior League World Series for First Responders Night. Police Chief Stan Whitten and Fire Chief Matthew Littleton will throw out the first pitch at the evening game at 7:00 PM.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is holding their National Night Out event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at New Leicester Highway in Asheville.

Deputies said they’re working with The Partnership for Substance Free Youth to collect and safely dispose of unneeded medications at the event. They added that there will also be light refreshments and community engagement!

HENDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is having its event at Jackson Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Deputies said K-9s will be there showing demos of what they look like in action. There will also be emergency equipment and free snow cones from Pelican’s.

