Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching

(SOURCE: SCDNR)
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (SCDNR) says they’re searching for a missing boater on Lake Murray

On July 31 a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. SCDNR said the missing person went into the water near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park and did not resurface.

SCDNR said they deployed a dive team to the site Monday and today. Aircraft are being used in the search and field officers are assisting. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is also involved in the search.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Upstate block parties connecting people to healthcare
Upstate block parties connecting people to healthcare
Shooting generic
Shooting victim dies at urgent care center in Greenville
The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently seized over six pounds of drugs...
Pounds of drugs seized during recent traffic stops in Haywood Co.
South Carolina State House
SC abortion law being contested in the courthouse and the State House
Alleged triple homicide
Deputies investigated alleged triple homicide