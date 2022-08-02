National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Freebies, where to find best in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here’s where you can find freebies - and the cookies that have been named the best in South Carolina according to Yelp.

Ahead of the holiday on Aug. 4, Yelp published a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in every state based on customer reviews.

The Chocolate Shoppe, located on North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville, earned the top spot for South Carolina.

The shop says they’ve been serving up homemade cookies using high-quality ingredients and European-style chocolate since 1979. According to their website, they use 10 tons of chocolate chips per year baking up their renowned desserts.

Their chocolate chip cookies are buy-one-get-one-free except for Valentine’s Day and Christmas - a deal that will still be honored on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Here are some other deals and freebies:

From August 4 through August 7, customers can get a free warm Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip or Vegan Chocolate Chunk cookie with any in-store purchase or order for local delivery.

The gourmet cookie delivery company is offering 20 percent off some items with promo code “CHIP”

On August 4, 2022, customers who spend $15 or more through the PDQ website or app will get a free chocolate chunk cookie with promo code “COOKIE”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.