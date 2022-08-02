NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning.

Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.

Drivers using U.S. 74 west may want to be aware.

Officials have released the following detour:

Take exit 167, NC 9 and head north.

Follow NC 9 north for approximately 3 miles to NC 108.

Turn left onto NC 108 and head west for 3.1 miles to re-access US 74 west.

