NTSB releases new details after plane crash killing owners of Hartwell golf club

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report with new information about the minutes leading up to the plane crash that claimed the lives of a beloved Georgia couple.

Charly and Kelli Schell, who owned and managed Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, were killed when a Cessna P210N crashed near Buffalo, Wyoming on July 14.

According to the NTSB preliminary report, the burned wreckage of the plane was found by fire crews who received calls about a possible wildfire within the rugged mountain terrain. There are no known witnesses to the accident sequence, according to the report.

Below is the initial information from the NTSB’s investigation of the couple’s flight leading up to the crash:

“Recorded Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) data showed the airplane departed from Powell Municipal Airport, (POY) Powell, Wyoming, and progressed along a southeasterly course, while it ascended to 17,450 ft mean sea level (msl). The airplane remained at that altitude for about 9 minutes, 17 seconds until it descended to 15,400 ft msl for about 12 seconds (Figure 1). The data showed that about 2 seconds later, the airplane ascended to 15,575 ft msl, which was followed by a descent to 14,500 ft msl for the last 4 seconds of recorded ADS-B data. The last recorded ADS-B target was located about .46 miles northwest of the accident site.”

The Schells were the only people aboard the plane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

