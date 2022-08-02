Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name.
The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim Services Division where the money will be used to help victims and their families and raise awareness for internet-based scams.
Anyone who would like to buy a t-shirt can stop by the Pickens Police Department between 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Be scam proof, stay alert,” said the department.
