Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name.

The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim Services Division where the money will be used to help victims and their families and raise awareness for internet-based scams.

Anyone who would like to buy a t-shirt can stop by the Pickens Police Department between 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Be scam proof, stay alert,” said the department.

MORE NEWS: Upstate ministry helps Kentucky flood victims

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.