Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide.

In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died.

An autopsy was performed on June 3, 2022 at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Investigators released their findings Monday. His cause of death is listed as, “Physiological stress associated with physical altercation in the setting of cardiomegaly and obesity.”

His manner of death according to investigators, “Homicide.”

The investigation is currently being worked on by the City of Sumter Police department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

