Suspect killed by deputies following alleged triple homicide in NC

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was shot and killed this afternoon after three victims were allegedly murdered.

Deputies said they responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. this afternoon after someone reported gunshots.

After deputies arrived at the residence, they said more gunshots were fired.

According to deputies, the suspect was shot by deputies while they were trying to take them into custody. They confirmed that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once deputies got inside the house, they found three people who were already dead.

Thankfully, no deputies were injured during this incident. Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said he called in the SBI to help. He added that their investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

12-hour comedy marathon
12-hour comedy marathon
An Upstate non-profit is preparing to give out more than 500 backpacks filled with school...
Upstate non-profit to give out over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies
Asheville coalition rallies against forest plan
Asheville coalition rallies against forest plan
An Upstate non-profit is preparing to give out more than 500 backpacks filled with school...
Carolina Family Services Back 2 School Giveaway