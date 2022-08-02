Suspect killed by deputies following alleged triple homicide in NC

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was shot and killed this afternoon after three victims were allegedly murdered.

Deputies said they responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. this afternoon after someone reported gunshots.

After deputies arrived at the residence, they said more gunshots were fired.

According to deputies, the suspect was shot by deputies while they were trying to take them into custody. They confirmed that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once deputies got inside the house, they found three people who were already dead.

Thankfully, no deputies were injured during this incident. Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said he called in the SBI to help. He added that their investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as officials release new details.

