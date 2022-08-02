TRAFFIC ALERT: Lights out on Haywood Road, causing backups

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are urged to avoid Haywood Road on Tuesday afternoon while crews work to repair several traffic lights that are out.

The City of Greenville said Duke Power is on scene and traffic engineers are responding with generators, but at 1:45 p.m., the outages were causing congestion.

Duke Energy estimated more than 1,700 customers in the area are also without power.

The cause of the outage is not yet known and there is no word yet on when the lights will be restored.

