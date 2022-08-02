Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame.

The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.

According to the listing, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom house is being sold as-is for $650,000. The property features 73 feet of water frontage on Lake Bowen.

