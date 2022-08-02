Upstate ministry helps Kentucky flood victims

How volunteers with Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas helped out those in needs
By Brookley Cromer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As rescue and cleanup efforts continue in Kentucky, an Upstate ministry is working to help those hit hardest by the floods.

Volunteers with Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas delivered a truckload of donations over the weekend.

“They’ve lost everything because everything is washed away. Whatever we can get we’ll give out, and if we can’t get it on one truck or trailer, we’ll take more,” volunteer, Jessica Bayne, said.

The ministry is still in need of non-perishable foods, including canned goods and prepackaged items, diapers and baby formula, and flashlights and batteries. Once the truck is full, volunteers will take another delivery to Kentucky next week.

The floods hit communities that were already struggling. That’s why Rachele and Delbert Hart started the ministry 20 years ago.

“They have a high poverty rate already so this has really devastated their area and it goes across several counties,” President of Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas, Rachele Hart, said.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9am until 5pm at 1 Bessie Rd. in Piedmont. Find out more about Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspects charged in 2010 homicide
Suspect from 2010 homicide arrested in Upstate
Nightly forecast July 2, 2022
Warm temperatures and humidity return
Authorities investigating after triple homicide
Suspect killed following alleged triple homicide in North Carolina
Joe Cunningham names running mate
SC Governor candidate announces running mate