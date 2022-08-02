Upstate ministry helps Kentucky flood victims

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As rescue and cleanup efforts continue in Kentucky, an Upstate ministry is working to help those hit hardest by the floods.

Volunteers with Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas delivered a truckload of donations over the weekend.

“They’ve lost everything because everything is washed away. Whatever we can get we’ll give out, and if we can’t get it on one truck or trailer, we’ll take more,” volunteer, Jessica Bayne, said.

The ministry is still in need of non-perishable foods, including canned goods and prepackaged items, diapers and baby formula, and flashlights and batteries. Once the truck is full, volunteers will take another delivery to Kentucky next week.

The floods hit communities that were already struggling. That’s why Rachele and Delbert Hart started the ministry 20 years ago.

“They have a high poverty rate already so this has really devastated their area and it goes across several counties,” President of Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas, Rachele Hart, said.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9am until 5pm at 1 Bessie Rd. in Piedmont. Find out more about Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas here.

