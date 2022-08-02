Upstate non-profit to give out over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The offices at Carolina Family Services are being filled with backpacks and school supplies.

“I think it really improves the student or child’s confidence really because you’re away for a time period in the summer, you’re not seeing as many of your friends but now it’s a fresh new start to the school year. Even for some students that are starting a brand new school, it’s all about having that first great impression,” said Operations Manager Alan Lopez.

The non-profit offers counseling, pediatric care, and more.

But for Shanna Crowe and her family, their help goes beyond just those services with events like the Back 2 School Giveaway.

“I have four kids to get supplies for so it’s a big help. You know all those supplies and stuff isn’t cheap so it’s awesome that they’re able to do that for students who aren’t able to have nice bookbags to go back to school,” said Crowe.

Shopping around this year, the mom from Dacusville says she’s noticed some supplies have more than doubled in price.

“I don’t just go to one store. I have to go to multiple to price check and try to find the cheapest stuff,” said Crowe.

But the rising prices did not slow down the donations, as about 525 backpacks are getting ready to go out this weekend.

Thanks to community support and staff at Carolina Family Services, that’s the most backpacks and supplies CFS will give out in the 6 years they’ve been holding the event.

Each backpack will have a composition notebook, paper, a folder, and a pencil box filled with scissors, erasers, crayons, glue, and pencils.

“It means a lot to be able to give back to the community here because we do serve an underserved population here and especially as inflation continues to rise and cost of living here in Greenville continues to rise. Definitely, the families that we serve are feeling that impact,” explained Lopez.

The Back 2 School Giveaway will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m, with support from Harley Davidson of Greenville, Optek Systems, and The Period Project.

You can get the backpacks filled with supplies at the Carolina Family Services Greenville office at 17 Memorial Medical Drive.

It is open and free to any family in the Upstate who is in need, but a reminder there is a limited number of backpacks so the giveaway will last until noon or when no more backpacks are left.

