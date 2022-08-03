Central-Clemson Tigers 13U baseball team wins World Series

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Central-Clemson 13U baseball team are World Series Champions after winning the 2022 Dixie Jr. World Series in Sterlington, LA!

The team has now won back-to-back world series titles.

“It’s just really amazing like what we’ve done, and the awareness we’ve spread to the community about Clemson baseball is legit,” said Centerfielder Ryan Hendricks.

From the first workout of the year in January to the final out in July, this team captured the hearts of the community.

“It was very humbling to know the support that we have. I don’t think the kids quite realize it yet, the importance of living in a small town and how much support and how much love they actually have for the people who surround them. I don’t think they quite realize it yet, but one day they will,” said Manager Josh Runion.

“After you come back and people are like, alright, we know what you’ve done and everything, it’s pretty cool,” added Middle infielder and Pitcher Theo LeMahieu.

The group has a love for the game of baseball, but also each other.

“We’ve really got a good friendship like a brotherhood. We’ve really built a family that really can’t be broken,” said Hendricks.

The next big question is, will the team go for a three-peat? Players and coaches say they haven’t thought that far ahead yet.

The Tigers will be honored with a proclamation at Central’s Town Council Meeting on Aug. 8.

