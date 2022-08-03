City of Landrum is suing town of Campobello over land dispute

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Landrum has filed a lawsuit against a neighboring town amid a dispute over the annexation of several pieces of land.

According to officials in Landrum, the town of Campobello recently annexed land surrounding property already within Landrum’s city limits.

The lawsuit says the areas in dispute are 10-foot strips of land along Frank Clinton Road and Asheville Highway and a property on Landrum Mill Road.

Landrum leaders are accusing Campobello of routinely using “strip” annexations to gain access to larger parcels of land - and says they are trying to gain access to a 95-acre property sought for residential development.

The mayor for Campobello said their leadership is willing to work with Landrum to resolve the issue.

Below is the statement from Landrum Mayor Bob Briggs:

“The City of Landrum has spent years working to ensure the City of Landrum practices responsible planning. The City of Landrum believes that these unwarranted and improper efforts by the Town of Campobello do a disservice to our residents as well as create confusion for future residents in the boundaries of the Campobello annexed areas.”

Below is the statement from Campobello Mayor Jason Shamis:

“It is unfortunate that the City of Landrum filed a lawsuit against the Town of Campobello. We love the people in both communities and look forward to talking with Landrum City leadership on how to proceed forward. We live in an amazing part of South Carolina with incredible people and picturesque views! The Town of Campobello leadership and residents are striving to make sure we all are doing our part to keep it that way. Both towns have people who are willing to work together for what is best for everyone.

