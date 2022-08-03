Company expanding operations at Greenville Co. paper mill

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is investing $13 million over the next five years to expand its Greenville County operations, according to Governor McMaster.

Located at 873 Alexander Road in Taylors, Greif’s Greenville County facility serves as a paper mill that utilizes recycled paperboard for the production of spiral tubes and cores. The company said it’s expansion will modernize the facility and increase production capacity.

The expansion is expected to be complete in November.

“Greif’s decision to expand operations here validates the many advantages Greenville County offers, including motivated employees, a pro-business community and strategic location,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “Greif packaging safely transports the world’s great brands, and we are proud they have chosen to invest here.”

