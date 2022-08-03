Crews responding to house fire along Hwy 183 in Berea
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Berea Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a home in
The fire started Wednesday morning at 1911 Cedar Lane Road, according to dispatch.
We are working to learn if the house was occupied at the time of the fire.
Stay tuned for more information/
MORE NEWS: Man accused of murdering another teen in 2020 to be sentenced
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.