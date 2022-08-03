Crews responding to house fire along Hwy 183 in Berea

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Berea Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a home in

The fire started Wednesday morning at 1911 Cedar Lane Road, according to dispatch.

We are working to learn if the house was occupied at the time of the fire.

Stay tuned for more information/

