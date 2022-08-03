Deputies need help finding Spartanburg Co. man missing for weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for several weeks.

Deputies said 39-year-old Dustin Phillip Eubanks was last seen in the Fairmont community on June 20. He was reported missing by family on July 6.

All attempts to locate Eubanks since then have been unsuccessful, deputies said.

Eubanks is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 864-503-4608.

