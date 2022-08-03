Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County

Dennis Ray Finch
Dennis Ray Finch(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC.

Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.

Deputies described Finch as six feet two inches tall and around 220 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Finch is asked to call 911.

