Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you.

Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute.

Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into your mailbox:

Upgrade to a secure, locking mailbox or use a post office box.

Check your mail regularly and don’t leave payments in your mailbox overnight.

When possible, use a post office drop box for outgoing mail.

If you need to report a theft, call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 846-984-4967.

