Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you.

Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute.

Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into your mailbox:

  • Upgrade to a secure, locking mailbox or use a post office box.
  • Check your mail regularly and don’t leave payments in your mailbox overnight.
  • When possible, use a post office drop box for outgoing mail.

If you need to report a theft, call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 846-984-4967.

