Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim

Ursula Marie Davis
Ursula Marie Davis(Laurens Police Department)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted.

Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.

Detectives requested the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office due to the serious nature of the crime.

NHC employee Ursula Marie Davis was arrested on Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The victim is in good condition and now in the care of family members, police said.

FOX Carolina News has reached out to NHC for details about Davis’ employment status and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yancey County Sheriff's Office investigating triple homicide, deputy-involved shooting
Officials: Man shot by deputies after killing parents, sister in Yancey Co.
2020 murder suspect to appear in court
Anderson man accused of killing teen pleads guilty
Sheriff
NGU to provide Greenville County deputies with educational opportunities
Thomas Burgin
Runaway teen last seen near Catawba River located, deputies say