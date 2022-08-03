Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted.

Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.

Detectives requested the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office due to the serious nature of the crime.

NHC employee Ursula Marie Davis was arrested on Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The victim is in good condition and now in the care of family members, police said.

FOX Carolina News has reached out to NHC for details about Davis’ employment status and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.