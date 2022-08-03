Man accused of murdering another teen in 2020 to be sentenced

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who is accused of murdering a teen back in 2020 is expected to appear in court for a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning.

Christian James Elijah Kemp was 18 years old when police said he shot and killed Christopher Dillon Patterson, 17, during an argument on Jan. 16, 2020.

Christian Kemp (Anderson County Detention Center)

Officials said the shooting happened at Patterson’s house during a confrontation that left him dead and another person injured.

Kemp was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and assault and battery second degree.

Christopher Dillon Patterson was shot and killed in an incident along Farmer Street on Jan. 16, 2020. (Mary Hammonds, Cousin)

A judge denied Kemp’s bond for the second time in December of 2021 and he has remained inside the Anderson County Detention Center for the last two years.

Kemp’s sentencing hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.