Man killed in trike motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Parks Service said a 71-year-old man was killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday.

Officials said William Dashiell was riding a trike motorcycle with a riding party when he tried to avoid a fallen tree on a sharp turn.

Dashiell, from Indianapolis, crashed into a heavily wooded area 20 feet off the roadway near milepost 358. He passed away on scene despite CPR attempts.

